Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) by analysts is $63.77, which is $3.6 above the current market price. The public float for IR is 404.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of IR was 2.25M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

IR) stock’s latest price update

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 58.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/25/22 that Ingersoll Rand Stock Looks Like a Long-Term Winner

IR’s Market Performance

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has experienced a 3.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.33% rise in the past month, and a 8.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for IR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.86% for IR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $52 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to IR, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

IR Trading at 4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +4.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.15. In addition, Ingersoll Rand Inc. saw 11.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Reynal Vicente, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $57.34 back on Feb 23. After this action, Reynal Vicente now owns 119,480 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc., valued at $4,300,450 using the latest closing price.

Schiesl Andrew R, the of Ingersoll Rand Inc., sale 18,000 shares at $56.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Schiesl Andrew R is holding 66,601 shares at $1,021,822 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.87 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stands at +9.96. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.