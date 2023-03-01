iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT)’s stock price has decreased by -25.34 compared to its previous closing price of 7.26. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -28.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/25/22 that Keith Olbermann Tries His Hand at Podcasting

Is It Worth Investing in iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IHRT is at 1.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IHRT is $10.33, which is $6.11 above the current market price. The public float for IHRT is 118.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.01% of that float. The average trading volume for IHRT on March 01, 2023 was 477.80K shares.

IHRT’s Market Performance

IHRT’s stock has seen a -28.02% decrease for the week, with a -28.12% drop in the past month and a -29.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.85% for iHeartMedia Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.78% for IHRT stock, with a simple moving average of -35.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHRT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IHRT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for IHRT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IHRT reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for IHRT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to IHRT, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

IHRT Trading at -25.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares sank -34.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHRT fell by -32.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.48. In addition, iHeartMedia Inc. saw -11.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IHRT starting from PITTMAN ROBERT W, who purchase 14,144 shares at the price of $7.22 back on Nov 10. After this action, PITTMAN ROBERT W now owns 1,788,777 shares of iHeartMedia Inc., valued at $102,123 using the latest closing price.

PITTMAN ROBERT W, the Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia Inc., purchase 54,112 shares at $9.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that PITTMAN ROBERT W is holding 1,774,633 shares at $503,739 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IHRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.88 for the present operating margin

+49.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for iHeartMedia Inc. stands at -4.47. Equity return is now at value -28.80, with -2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.