Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is 13.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HUN is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is $31.41, which is $1.87 above the current market price. The public float for HUN is 179.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% of that float. On March 01, 2023, HUN’s average trading volume was 1.90M shares.

HUN) stock’s latest price update

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 29.52. However, the company has seen a 1.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/25/22 that Starboard Loses Effort to Gain Huntsman Board Seats

HUN’s Market Performance

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has seen a 1.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.62% decline in the past month and a 2.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for HUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.60% for HUN stock, with a simple moving average of 0.35% for the last 200 days.

HUN Trading at -2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUN rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.00. In addition, Huntsman Corporation saw 6.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUN starting from STRYKER DAVID M, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $29.90 back on Aug 12. After this action, STRYKER DAVID M now owns 341,614 shares of Huntsman Corporation, valued at $298,995 using the latest closing price.

ESPELAND CURTIS E, the Director of Huntsman Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $30.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that ESPELAND CURTIS E is holding 18,533 shares at $452,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.45 for the present operating margin

+19.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huntsman Corporation stands at +5.58. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.