Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is above average at 24.38x. The 36-month beta value for HRL is also noteworthy at 0.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HRL is $45.99, which is $1.86 above than the current price. The public float for HRL is 287.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. The average trading volume of HRL on March 01, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 44.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/30/22 that Hormel’s Revenue Slips 5% on Fewer Turkey Sales

HRL’s Market Performance

HRL’s stock has fallen by -2.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.14% and a quarterly drop of -10.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.34% for Hormel Foods Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.72% for HRL stock, with a simple moving average of -5.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HRL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HRL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $44 based on the research report published on March 15th of the previous year 2022.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRL reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for HRL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 10th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to HRL, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

HRL Trading at -2.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares sank -0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRL fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.14. In addition, Hormel Foods Corporation saw -2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRL starting from Connor Patrick J, who sale 1,577 shares at the price of $46.88 back on Dec 14. After this action, Connor Patrick J now owns 22,682 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation, valued at $73,930 using the latest closing price.

Snee James P, the CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO of Hormel Foods Corporation, sale 31,283 shares at $47.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Snee James P is holding 234,999 shares at $1,490,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRL

Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.