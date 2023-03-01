Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HOLX is at 1.01.

The average price suggested by analysts for HOLX is $88.31, which is $7.9 above the current market price. The public float for HOLX is 244.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.01% of that float. The average trading volume for HOLX on March 01, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 80.27. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/02/23 that Hologic CEO Sees Covid-Era Boom Translating Into Long-Term Growth

HOLX’s Market Performance

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) has seen a -1.91% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.80% decline in the past month and a 6.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for HOLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.79% for HOLX stock, with a simple moving average of 9.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for HOLX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for HOLX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $75 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOLX reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for HOLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to HOLX, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

HOLX Trading at -0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares sank -3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLX fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.65. In addition, Hologic Inc. saw 6.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOLX starting from COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN, who sale 9,128 shares at the price of $85.28 back on Feb 07. After this action, COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN now owns 14,298 shares of Hologic Inc., valued at $778,445 using the latest closing price.

Hellmann Elisabeth A, the SVP, Human Resources of Hologic Inc., sale 1,649 shares at $76.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Hellmann Elisabeth A is holding 8,545 shares at $125,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.89 for the present operating margin

+61.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hologic Inc. stands at +26.77. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hologic Inc. (HOLX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.