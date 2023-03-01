Highwoods Properties Inc.’s (HIW) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) has gone down by -4.12% for the week, with a -12.34% drop in the past month and a -9.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.42% for HIW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.49% for HIW stock, with a simple moving average of -14.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) is 17.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HIW is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is $31.40, which is $4.9 above the current market price. The public float for HIW is 103.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. On March 01, 2023, HIW’s average trading volume was 778.29K shares.

HIW) stock’s latest price update

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW)’s stock price has decreased by -0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 26.69. however, the company has experienced a -4.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIW stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for HIW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HIW in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $31 based on the research report published on October 10th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIW reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for HIW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 30th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to HIW, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

HIW Trading at -8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -11.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIW fell by -4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.11. In addition, Highwoods Properties Inc. saw -5.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIW starting from Maiorana Brendan C, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $27.21 back on Sep 28. After this action, Maiorana Brendan C now owns 39,254 shares of Highwoods Properties Inc., valued at $40,813 using the latest closing price.

Klinck Theodore J, the President and CEO of Highwoods Properties Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $28.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Klinck Theodore J is holding 246,445 shares at $141,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.14 for the present operating margin

+34.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Highwoods Properties Inc. stands at +18.94. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.