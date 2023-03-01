Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.08 compared to its previous closing price of 8.37. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/23 that Supreme Court Sides With Employee in Overtime Case

Is It Worth Investing in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) is $10.50, which is $1.72 above the current market price. The public float for HLX is 142.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HLX on March 01, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

HLX’s Market Performance

HLX stock saw an increase of -3.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.43% and a quarterly increase of 32.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.90% for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.99% for HLX stock, with a simple moving average of 56.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for HLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on October 26th of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLX reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for HLX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 27th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to HLX, setting the target price at $5.60 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

HLX Trading at 9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares surge +6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLX fell by -3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.99. In addition, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. saw 12.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLX starting from Sparks Scott Andrew, who sale 26,000 shares at the price of $6.93 back on Oct 31. After this action, Sparks Scott Andrew now owns 254,870 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., valued at $180,180 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.99 for the present operating margin

+5.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stands at -10.05. Equity return is now at value -7.50, with -5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.