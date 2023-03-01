Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT)’s stock price has increased by 4.57 compared to its previous closing price of 13.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HCAT is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HCAT is $13.62, which is -$0.34 below the current market price. The public float for HCAT is 53.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.85% of that float. The average trading volume for HCAT on March 01, 2023 was 581.96K shares.

HCAT’s Market Performance

HCAT’s stock has seen a 7.14% increase for the week, with a 1.90% rise in the past month and a 42.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for Health Catalyst Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.18% for HCAT stock, with a simple moving average of 13.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCAT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for HCAT by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for HCAT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $11 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCAT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for HCAT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to HCAT, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

HCAT Trading at 12.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +3.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCAT rose by +7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.96. In addition, Health Catalyst Inc. saw 31.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCAT starting from Llewelyn Linda, who sale 662 shares at the price of $13.82 back on Feb 15. After this action, Llewelyn Linda now owns 49,045 shares of Health Catalyst Inc., valued at $9,149 using the latest closing price.

Hunt Bryan Truman, the Chief Financial Officer of Health Catalyst Inc., sale 2,354 shares at $12.53 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Hunt Bryan Truman is holding 136,937 shares at $29,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.09 for the present operating margin

+33.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Health Catalyst Inc. stands at -63.33. Equity return is now at value -31.50, with -18.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.