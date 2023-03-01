HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Stock Faces 2.06% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, HCA stock has gone down by -4.94%, with a monthly decline of -4.44% and a quarterly surge of 1.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for HCA Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.04% for HCA stock, with a simple moving average of 12.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Right Now?

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HCA is at 1.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HCA is $282.41, which is $38.19 above the current market price. The public float for HCA is 210.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume for HCA on March 01, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

HCA) stock’s latest price update

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.85 compared to its previous closing price of 248.04. However, the company has seen a -4.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/08/22 that Hiring Gets Easier for Some Employers Despite Hot Job Market

Analysts’ Opinion of HCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for HCA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HCA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $160 based on the research report published on July 06th of the previous year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCA reach a price target of $240. The rating they have provided for HCA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to HCA, setting the target price at $271 in the report published on May 27th of the previous year.

HCA Trading at -3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCA fell by -4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $255.87. In addition, HCA Healthcare Inc. saw 1.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA starting from Whalen Kathleen M, who sale 1,734 shares at the price of $263.61 back on Feb 17. After this action, Whalen Kathleen M now owns 9,962 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc., valued at $457,097 using the latest closing price.

Berres Jennifer, the SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer of HCA Healthcare Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $255.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Berres Jennifer is holding 7,392 shares at $1,020,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.03 for the present operating margin

+15.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for HCA Healthcare Inc. stands at +9.37. Equity return is now at value -190.50, with 10.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.