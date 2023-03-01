HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) is $36.53, which is $7.33 above the current market price. The public float for HCP is 73.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCP on March 01, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP)’s stock price has increased by 1.60 compared to its previous closing price of 28.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HCP’s Market Performance

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) has experienced a -4.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.26% drop in the past month, and a 6.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.58% for HCP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.61% for HCP stock, with a simple moving average of -6.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCP stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for HCP by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for HCP in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $34 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCP reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for HCP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to HCP, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

HCP Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCP fell by -4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.85. In addition, HashiCorp Inc. saw 6.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCP starting from Dadgar Armon, who sale 38,000 shares at the price of $30.63 back on Feb 22. After this action, Dadgar Armon now owns 1,786,000 shares of HashiCorp Inc., valued at $1,163,950 using the latest closing price.

Welihinda Navam, the Chief Financial Officer of HashiCorp Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $30.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Welihinda Navam is holding 7,851 shares at $1,500,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-90.19 for the present operating margin

+78.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for HashiCorp Inc. stands at -90.45. Equity return is now at value -36.40, with -28.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.