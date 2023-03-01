Grindr Inc. (GRND) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND)’s stock price has increased by 3.37 compared to its previous closing price of 6.24. However, the company has experienced a 5.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/18/22 that Grindr Stock Surges 200% in Public Debut

Is It Worth Investing in Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) Right Now?

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 129.00x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GRND is 17.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of GRND was 421.79K shares.

GRND’s Market Performance

GRND’s stock has seen a 5.91% increase for the week, with a 19.22% rise in the past month and a -32.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.71% for Grindr Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.97% for GRND stock, with a simple moving average of -29.22% for the last 200 days.

GRND Trading at 14.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +18.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRND rose by +5.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.08. In addition, Grindr Inc. saw 38.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRND starting from Zage George Raymond III, who purchase 110,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Dec 16. After this action, Zage George Raymond III now owns 5,360,000 shares of Grindr Inc., valued at $660,000 using the latest closing price.

Zage George Raymond III, the Director of Grindr Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $5.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Zage George Raymond III is holding 5,250,000 shares at $296,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRND

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Grindr Inc. (GRND) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.