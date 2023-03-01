Graco Inc. (GGG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Graco Inc. (GGG) by analysts is $76.17, which is $6.63 above the current market price. The public float for GGG is 166.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of GGG was 779.26K shares.

GGG) stock’s latest price update

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 69.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.10% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GGG’s Market Performance

Graco Inc. (GGG) has seen a -1.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.47% gain in the past month and a -0.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for GGG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.43% for GGG stock, with a simple moving average of 6.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGG stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for GGG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GGG in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $82 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GGG reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for GGG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

GGG Trading at 1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGG fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.70. In addition, Graco Inc. saw 3.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GGG starting from LOWE DAVID M, who sale 31,128 shares at the price of $70.17 back on Feb 09. After this action, LOWE DAVID M now owns 601,770 shares of Graco Inc., valued at $2,184,252 using the latest closing price.

VAN SANT R WILLIAM, the Director of Graco Inc., sale 20,820 shares at $71.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that VAN SANT R WILLIAM is holding 0 shares at $1,481,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+49.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graco Inc. stands at +21.49. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 19.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Graco Inc. (GGG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.