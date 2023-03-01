Gogo Inc. (GOGO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOGO is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GOGO is $22.70, which is $4.17 above the current price. The public float for GOGO is 95.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOGO on March 01, 2023 was 762.29K shares.

GOGO) stock’s latest price update

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO)’s stock price has increased by 14.38 compared to its previous closing price of 14.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/25/22 that Aircraft Wi-Fi Company Gogo Cuts Debt as Interest Rates Rise

GOGO’s Market Performance

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) has experienced a 6.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.90% drop in the past month, and a 3.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for GOGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.82% for GOGO stock, with a simple moving average of 5.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOGO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GOGO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for GOGO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOGO reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for GOGO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to GOGO, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

GOGO Trading at 5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares surge +0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOGO rose by +6.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.02. In addition, Gogo Inc. saw 11.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOGO starting from Betjemann Jessica, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $19.81 back on May 26. After this action, Betjemann Jessica now owns 25,528 shares of Gogo Inc., valued at $158,480 using the latest closing price.

Elias Marguerite M, the EVP, Gen Counsel and Secy of Gogo Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $18.79 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Elias Marguerite M is holding 54,791 shares at $563,739 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.93 for the present operating margin

+64.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gogo Inc. stands at +46.64. Equity return is now at value -129.40, with 40.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gogo Inc. (GOGO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.