Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL)’s stock price has increased by 4.57 compared to its previous closing price of 19.38. however, the company has experienced a 9.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL) Right Now?

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) by analysts is $32.00, which is $10.74 above the current market price. The public float for GSL is 34.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.77% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of GSL was 498.71K shares.

GSL’s Market Performance

GSL’s stock has seen a 9.25% increase for the week, with a 12.65% rise in the past month and a 18.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for Global Ship Lease Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.68% for GSL stock, with a simple moving average of 11.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GSL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $22 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GSL reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for GSL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 16th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GSL, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on February 12th of the previous year.

GSL Trading at 12.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +10.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSL rose by +10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.27. In addition, Global Ship Lease Inc. saw 21.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.29 for the present operating margin

+54.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Ship Lease Inc. stands at +38.28. Equity return is now at value 34.50, with 13.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.