Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.75 compared to its previous closing price of 19.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/03/22 that Genco Posts an Earnings Miss. A Bigger Dividend Is Still Ahead.

Is It Worth Investing in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) is 5.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GNK is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is $23.57, which is $4.66 above the current market price. The public float for GNK is 39.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.98% of that float. On March 01, 2023, GNK’s average trading volume was 876.30K shares.

GNK’s Market Performance

GNK stock saw an increase of 4.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.42% and a quarterly increase of 28.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.00% for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.68% for GNK stock, with a simple moving average of 12.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNK stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNK in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $20 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2022.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNK reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for GNK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GNK, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

GNK Trading at 13.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +5.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNK rose by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.43. In addition, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited saw 24.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNK starting from WOBENSMITH JOHN C, who sale 14,164 shares at the price of $19.40 back on Feb 27. After this action, WOBENSMITH JOHN C now owns 431,024 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, valued at $274,765 using the latest closing price.

Zafolias Apostolos, the Chief Financial Officer of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, sale 2,266 shares at $19.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Zafolias Apostolos is holding 23,152 shares at $43,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.92 for the present operating margin

+36.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stands at +29.53. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.