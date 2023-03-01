Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI): A Technical Analysis

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) is $56.33, which is $2.33 above the current market price. The public float for GLPI is 246.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLPI on March 01, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

GLPI) stock’s latest price update

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI)’s stock price has increased by 0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 53.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GLPI’s Market Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has experienced a 2.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.76% rise in the past month, and a 5.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for GLPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.15% for GLPI stock, with a simple moving average of 8.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLPI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for GLPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLPI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $60 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLPI reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for GLPI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to GLPI, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

GLPI Trading at 2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.33. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. saw 3.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from Moore Brandon John, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $54.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, Moore Brandon John now owns 215,981 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., valued at $162,000 using the latest closing price.

Demchyk Matthew, the SVP, Chief Investment Officer of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., sale 1,412 shares at $54.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Demchyk Matthew is holding 32,904 shares at $76,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.63 for the present operating margin

+79.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stands at +52.16. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.