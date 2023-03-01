Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Faces 2.53% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Ford Motor Company (F) has gone up by 2.40% for the week, with a 1.91% rise in the past month and a -4.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.37% for F. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.22% for F stock, with a simple moving average of -0.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a "buy," 2 as "overweight," 10 as "hold," and 3 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ford Motor Company (F) is $13.64, which is $0.88 above the current market price. The public float for F is 3.88B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of F on March 01, 2023 was 61.87M shares.

F) stock’s latest price update

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)’s stock price has increased by 3.59 compared to its previous closing price of 12.07. but the company has seen a 2.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/18/23 that Tesla unlocks EV network. What’s next in push to make chargers ‘as easy as filling with gas’

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $13 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Sell” to F, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

F Trading at 3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.86. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw 12.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from Rowley Stuart J., who sale 29,821 shares at the price of $13.97 back on Nov 16. After this action, Rowley Stuart J. now owns 224,978 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $416,617 using the latest closing price.

Galhotra Ashwani Kumar, the President, Ford Blue of Ford Motor Company, sale 25,892 shares at $12.41 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Galhotra Ashwani Kumar is holding 511,605 shares at $321,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.05 for the present operating margin

+15.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Company stands at -1.25. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ford Motor Company (F) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.