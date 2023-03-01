Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flywire Corporation (FLYW) is $31.21, which is $5.78 above the current market price. The public float for FLYW is 97.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLYW on March 01, 2023 was 798.69K shares.

FLYW stock's latest price update

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW)’s stock price has increased by 4.49 compared to its previous closing price of 24.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.95% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FLYW’s Market Performance

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has experienced a 5.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.96% drop in the past month, and a 26.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for FLYW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.58% for FLYW stock, with a simple moving average of 14.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $26 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLYW reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for FLYW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 24th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to FLYW, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

FLYW Trading at 3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW rose by +3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.91. In addition, Flywire Corporation saw 5.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Riese Phillip John, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $24.47 back on Feb 23. After this action, Riese Phillip John now owns 16,354 shares of Flywire Corporation, valued at $122,358 using the latest closing price.

Butterfield Peter, the General Counsel and CCO of Flywire Corporation, sale 7,862 shares at $24.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Butterfield Peter is holding 68,458 shares at $189,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.63 for the present operating margin

+60.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corporation stands at -13.96. Equity return is now at value -10.40, with -7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.