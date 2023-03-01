Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.59 compared to its previous closing price of 28.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.52% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Right Now?

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FLO is at 0.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FLO is $29.80, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for FLO is 20.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 40.12% of that float. The average trading volume for FLO on March 01, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

FLO’s Market Performance

The stock of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) has seen a -1.52% decrease in the past week, with a 4.46% rise in the past month, and a -6.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for FLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.23% for FLO stock, with a simple moving average of 2.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FLO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FLO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $27 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLO reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for FLO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FLO, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

FLO Trading at -0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLO fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.86. In addition, Flowers Foods Inc. saw -2.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLO starting from Chubb Thomas Caldecot III, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $28.42 back on Dec 20. After this action, Chubb Thomas Caldecot III now owns 25,051 shares of Flowers Foods Inc., valued at $56,840 using the latest closing price.

Chubb Thomas Caldecot III, the Director of Flowers Foods Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $27.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Chubb Thomas Caldecot III is holding 23,051 shares at $82,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.33 for the present operating margin

+45.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowers Foods Inc. stands at +4.75. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.