Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FLEX is at 1.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FLEX is $28.14, which is $4.1 above the current market price. The public float for FLEX is 450.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.55% of that float. The average trading volume for FLEX on March 01, 2023 was 4.83M shares.

FLEX) stock’s latest price update

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.43 compared to its previous closing price of 23.09. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FLEX’s Market Performance

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has seen a -1.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.31% decline in the past month and a 9.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for FLEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.67% for FLEX stock, with a simple moving average of 19.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $24 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLEX reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for FLEX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2022.

Cross Research gave a rating of “Buy” to FLEX, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 06th of the previous year.

FLEX Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.86. In addition, Flex Ltd. saw 6.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from Sidelinger Rebecca, who sale 11,221 shares at the price of $23.29 back on Feb 23. After this action, Sidelinger Rebecca now owns 114,164 shares of Flex Ltd., valued at $261,380 using the latest closing price.

Stevens Charles K. III, the Director of Flex Ltd., sale 20,000 shares at $21.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Stevens Charles K. III is holding 52,380 shares at $433,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.91 for the present operating margin

+7.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Ltd. stands at +3.59. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.