First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG)’s stock price has increased by 2.90 compared to its previous closing price of 14.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.33% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) Right Now?

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.37x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FWRG is $20.75, which is $5.47 above the current price. The public float for FWRG is 58.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FWRG on March 01, 2023 was 227.08K shares.

FWRG’s Market Performance

FWRG stock saw a decrease of -5.33% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.05% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.40% for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.20% for FWRG stock, with a simple moving average of -1.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FWRG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FWRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FWRG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17 based on the research report published on April 12th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FWRG reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $24.50. The rating they have provided for FWRG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to FWRG, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

FWRG Trading at -0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares sank -3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWRG fell by -5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.92. In addition, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. saw 12.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWRG starting from ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA, who sale 675,000 shares at the price of $14.80 back on Oct 06. After this action, ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA now owns 41,564,784 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $9,991,688 using the latest closing price.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA, the 10% Owner of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc., sale 675,000 shares at $14.80 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA is holding 41,564,784 shares at $9,991,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.05 for the present operating margin

+15.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. stands at -0.35. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.