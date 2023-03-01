First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR)’s stock price has increased by 1.82 compared to its previous closing price of 166.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/29/22 that Solar Panel Shortage Snarls U.S. Green Energy Plans

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Right Now?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 191.99x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is $185.85, which is $6.01 above the current market price. The public float for FSLR is 101.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSLR on March 01, 2023 was 2.52M shares.

FSLR’s Market Performance

FSLR’s stock has seen a 5.06% increase for the week, with a -5.69% drop in the past month and a -1.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for First Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.16% for FSLR stock, with a simple moving average of 35.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $157 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSLR reach a price target of $195, previously predicting the price at $196. The rating they have provided for FSLR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to FSLR, setting the target price at $188 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

FSLR Trading at 2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR rose by +5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +174.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.12. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 12.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from KENNEDY R CRAIG, who sale 600 shares at the price of $125.68 back on Oct 17. After this action, KENNEDY R CRAIG now owns 18,888 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $75,408 using the latest closing price.

KENNEDY R CRAIG, the Director of First Solar Inc., sale 600 shares at $134.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that KENNEDY R CRAIG is holding 19,185 shares at $80,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.74 for the present operating margin

+24.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at +16.03. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.