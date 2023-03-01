FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) is $26.71, which is $0.47 above the current market price. The public float for FGEN is 86.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FGEN on March 01, 2023 was 890.05K shares.

FGEN) stock’s latest price update

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.38 compared to its previous closing price of 22.51. However, the company has seen a -1.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/11/21 that The FDA Rejects FibroGen Drug. The Damage to the Stock Is Already Done.

FGEN’s Market Performance

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) has experienced a -1.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.07% rise in the past month, and a 60.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for FGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.60% for FGEN stock, with a simple moving average of 49.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FGEN

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FGEN reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for FGEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 26th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to FGEN, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

FGEN Trading at 9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FGEN fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.80. In addition, FibroGen Inc. saw 38.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FGEN starting from Conterno Enrique A, who sale 1,538 shares at the price of $19.95 back on Jan 06. After this action, Conterno Enrique A now owns 295,483 shares of FibroGen Inc., valued at $30,683 using the latest closing price.

Wettig Thane, the Chief Commercial Officer of FibroGen Inc., sale 734 shares at $15.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Wettig Thane is holding 89,163 shares at $11,597 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.62 for the present operating margin

+88.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for FibroGen Inc. stands at -123.25. Equity return is now at value -290.80, with -51.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.