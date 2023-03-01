Fastenal Company (FAST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST)’s stock price has decreased by -0.02 compared to its previous closing price of 51.57. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/19/23 that Fastenal Posts Small Earnings Beat. Things Aren’t Terrible.

Is It Worth Investing in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is above average at 27.31x. The 36-month beta value for FAST is also noteworthy at 1.18.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for FAST is 569.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. The average trading volume of FAST on March 01, 2023 was 3.40M shares.

FAST’s Market Performance

The stock of Fastenal Company (FAST) has seen a 0.19% increase in the past week, with a 2.61% rise in the past month, and a -1.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for FAST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.56% for FAST stock, with a simple moving average of 2.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAST stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FAST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FAST in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FAST reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for FAST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to FAST, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

FAST Trading at 3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAST rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.49. In addition, Fastenal Company saw 8.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAST starting from Owen Terry Modock, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $53.24 back on Feb 07. After this action, Owen Terry Modock now owns 7,000 shares of Fastenal Company, valued at $798,640 using the latest closing price.

Watts Jeffery Michael, the EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT of Fastenal Company, purchase 5,940 shares at $50.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Watts Jeffery Michael is holding 5,940 shares at $300,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAST

Equity return is now at value 34.40, with 23.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Fastenal Company (FAST) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.