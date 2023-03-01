F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 14.29. However, the company has experienced a 0.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Right Now?

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) is $15.88, which is $1.61 above the current market price. The public float for FNB is 347.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FNB on March 01, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

FNB’s Market Performance

The stock of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has seen a 0.42% increase in the past week, with a 3.78% rise in the past month, and a 1.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for FNB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.72% for FNB stock, with a simple moving average of 12.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNB stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for FNB by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for FNB in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $15.50 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNB reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for FNB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 19th, 2021.

FNB Trading at 4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNB rose by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.40. In addition, F.N.B. Corporation saw 9.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNB starting from Bena Pamela A, who purchase 350 shares at the price of $14.07 back on Feb 24. After this action, Bena Pamela A now owns 64,380 shares of F.N.B. Corporation, valued at $4,924 using the latest closing price.

GUERRIERI GARY L, the Chief Credit Officer of F.N.B. Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $14.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that GUERRIERI GARY L is holding 89,317 shares at $73,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for F.N.B. Corporation stands at +27.30. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.