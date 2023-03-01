Examining the Volatility of Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s (ORCC) Stock

The stock of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) has seen a 5.47% increase in the past week, with a 3.63% gain in the past month, and a 4.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for ORCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.73% for ORCC stock, with a simple moving average of 9.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Right Now?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is $14.85, which is $1.12 above the current market price. The public float for ORCC is 384.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ORCC on March 01, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

ORCC) stock’s latest price update

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC)’s stock price has increased by 0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 13.63. but the company has seen a 5.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORCC

The stock of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) has seen a 5.47% increase in the past week, with a 3.63% gain in the past month, and a 4.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for ORCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.73% for ORCC stock, with a simple moving average of 9.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORCC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ORCC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ORCC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on July 25th of the previous year 2022.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORCC reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ORCC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 06th, 2022.

ORCC Trading at 8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCC rose by +5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.24. In addition, Owl Rock Capital Corporation saw 18.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCC starting from Maged Alexis, who purchase 29,595 shares at the price of $13.01 back on Sep 09. After this action, Maged Alexis now owns 48,435 shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, valued at $385,035 using the latest closing price.

Maged Alexis, the Vice President of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, purchase 3,840 shares at $12.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Maged Alexis is holding 38,840 shares at $49,829 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+64.85 for the present operating margin

+74.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stands at +38.63. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.