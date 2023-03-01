Examining the Volatility of ATI Inc.’s (ATI) Stock

The stock of ATI Inc. (ATI) has gone up by 0.12% for the week, with a 12.29% rise in the past month and a 37.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.33% for ATI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.45% for ATI stock, with a simple moving average of 37.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) Right Now?

ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATI is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ATI is $43.86, which is $3.02 above the current price. The public float for ATI is 128.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATI on March 01, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

ATI) stock’s latest price update

ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI)’s stock price has increased by 0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 40.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATI

The stock of ATI Inc. (ATI) has gone up by 0.12% for the week, with a 12.29% rise in the past month and a 37.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.33% for ATI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.45% for ATI stock, with a simple moving average of 37.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATI stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ATI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATI in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $33 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATI reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for ATI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to ATI, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

ATI Trading at 15.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +12.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATI rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.52. In addition, ATI Inc. saw 36.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATI starting from Davis Elliot S, who sale 9,627 shares at the price of $39.07 back on Feb 08. After this action, Davis Elliot S now owns 151,642 shares of ATI Inc., valued at $376,172 using the latest closing price.

Davis Elliot S, the Chief Legal & Compl. Officer of ATI Inc., sale 28,572 shares at $30.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Davis Elliot S is holding 160,350 shares at $876,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.86 for the present operating margin

+18.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATI Inc. stands at +3.41. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ATI Inc. (ATI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.