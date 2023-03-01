Examining the Volatility of Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) Stock

The stock of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has gone down by -2.95% for the week, with a -7.54% drop in the past month and a -1.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.13% for AMZN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.48% for AMZN stock, with a simple moving average of -15.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMZN is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 41 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMZN is $132.51, which is $40.67 above the current price. The public float for AMZN is 9.25B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMZN on March 01, 2023 was 74.28M shares.

AMZN) stock’s latest price update

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 94.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported 23 hours ago that Amazon employees are not happy about returning to the office 3 days a week: report

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $171 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMZN reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for AMZN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to AMZN, setting the target price at $118 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

AMZN Trading at -1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -9.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.91. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 10.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Olsavsky Brian T, who sale 16,760 shares at the price of $95.25 back on Feb 21. After this action, Olsavsky Brian T now owns 49,000 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $1,596,390 using the latest closing price.

Herrington Douglas J, the CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores of Amazon.com Inc., sale 7,456 shares at $94.90 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Herrington Douglas J is holding 564,298 shares at $707,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at -0.53. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.