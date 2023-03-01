Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES)’s stock price has decreased by -2.24 compared to its previous closing price of 77.09. however, the company has experienced a -3.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is 18.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ES is 0.46.

The public float for ES is 347.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. On March 01, 2023, ES’s average trading volume was 1.55M shares.

ES’s Market Performance

ES stock saw a decrease of -3.83% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.89% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Eversource Energy (ES). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.62% for ES stock, with a simple moving average of -10.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ES

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ES reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for ES stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ES, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

ES Trading at -8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ES fell by -3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.54. In addition, Eversource Energy saw -10.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ES starting from Williams Frederica M, who sale 1,943 shares at the price of $78.83 back on Feb 16. After this action, Williams Frederica M now owns 20,763 shares of Eversource Energy, valued at $153,167 using the latest closing price.

VAN FAASEN WILLIAM C, the Trustee of Eversource Energy, sale 1,943 shares at $81.08 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that VAN FAASEN WILLIAM C is holding 18,841 shares at $157,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.89 for the present operating margin

+25.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eversource Energy stands at +11.43. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eversource Energy (ES) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.