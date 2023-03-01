Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Humana Inc.’s (HUM) Stock

The stock of Humana Inc. (HUM) has seen a -1.66% decrease in the past week, with a 2.77% gain in the past month, and a -8.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for HUM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.77% for HUM stock, with a simple moving average of 0.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is above average at 22.46x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Humana Inc. (HUM) is $603.38, which is $103.8 above the current market price. The public float for HUM is 124.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HUM on March 01, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

HUM) stock’s latest price update

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 506.51. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that Humana Revenue Climbs 10% as Premiums, Medicare Membership Rise

Analysts’ Opinion of HUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HUM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HUM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $652 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUM reach a price target of $576, previously predicting the price at $514. The rating they have provided for HUM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 26th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to HUM, setting the target price at $549 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

HUM Trading at -0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUM fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $499.38. In addition, Humana Inc. saw -3.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUM starting from BROUSSARD BRUCE D, who sale 17,575 shares at the price of $505.85 back on Feb 27. After this action, BROUSSARD BRUCE D now owns 70,040 shares of Humana Inc., valued at $8,890,233 using the latest closing price.

Huval Timothy S., the Chief Administrative Officer of Humana Inc., sale 2,628 shares at $510.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Huval Timothy S. is holding 4,968 shares at $1,341,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Humana Inc. stands at +3.02. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Humana Inc. (HUM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.