Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Campbell Soup Company’s (CPB) Stock

In the past week, CPB stock has gone down by -1.56%, with a monthly gain of 2.72% and a quarterly plunge of -0.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Campbell Soup Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.43% for CPB stock, with a simple moving average of 3.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Right Now?

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPB is 0.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CPB is $52.29, which is -$0.35 below the current price. The public float for CPB is 192.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPB on March 01, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 53.12. however, the company has experienced a -1.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Campbell Soup Names New CFO as It Looks to Continue Strong Growth

Analysts’ Opinion of CPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPB stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CPB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CPB in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $48 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPB reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for CPB stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CPB, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on March 28th of the previous year.

CPB Trading at -2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +1.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPB fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.81. In addition, Campbell Soup Company saw -7.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPB starting from Ciongoli Adam G., who sale 37,354 shares at the price of $56.86 back on Dec 21. After this action, Ciongoli Adam G. now owns 99,385 shares of Campbell Soup Company, valued at $2,123,948 using the latest closing price.

Ciongoli Adam G., the Executive Vice President of Campbell Soup Company, sale 44,232 shares at $56.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Ciongoli Adam G. is holding 136,739 shares at $2,497,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.70 for the present operating margin

+30.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Campbell Soup Company stands at +8.84. Equity return is now at value 23.40, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.