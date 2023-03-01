Evaluating the Impact of -2.24 Increase on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s (GO) Stock

The stock of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) has gone down by -6.88% for the week, with a -9.47% drop in the past month and a -11.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.99% for GO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.33% for GO stock, with a simple moving average of -23.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is 48.48x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GO is -0.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) is $37.77, which is $10.95 above the current market price. The public float for GO is 88.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.46% of that float. On March 01, 2023, GO’s average trading volume was 964.48K shares.

GO) stock’s latest price update

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.24 compared to its previous closing price of 27.67. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GO

The stock of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) has gone down by -6.88% for the week, with a -9.47% drop in the past month and a -11.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.99% for GO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.33% for GO stock, with a simple moving average of -23.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for GO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $30 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GO reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for GO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 23rd, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to GO, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

GO Trading at -8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -9.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GO fell by -6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.68. In addition, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. saw -7.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GO starting from Herman Thomas F, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $29.15 back on Feb 15. After this action, Herman Thomas F now owns 33,400 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., valued at $58,300 using the latest closing price.

Herman Thomas F, the Director of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., sale 2,000 shares at $29.40 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Herman Thomas F is holding 35,400 shares at $58,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.89 for the present operating margin

+28.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stands at +2.02. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.