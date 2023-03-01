Evaluating the Impact of -1.32 Increase on Intuit Inc.’s (INTU) Stock

The stock of Intuit Inc. (INTU) has seen a 2.76% increase in the past week, with a -3.65% drop in the past month, and a 3.75% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for INTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.70% for INTU stock, with a simple moving average of -0.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Right Now?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 62.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.16.

The public float for INTU is 272.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of INTU was 1.57M shares.

INTU) stock’s latest price update

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU)’s stock price has decreased by -1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 412.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that Intuit Earnings Come in Strong. It’s Raising Its Bet On AI For Finance.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $500 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTU reach a price target of $360. The rating they have provided for INTU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Outperform” to INTU, setting the target price at $500 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

INTU Trading at 1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $418.00. In addition, Intuit Inc. saw 4.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Clatterbuck Michelle M, who sale 545 shares at the price of $421.38 back on Feb 27. After this action, Clatterbuck Michelle M now owns 1,350 shares of Intuit Inc., valued at $229,652 using the latest closing price.

Chriss James Alexander, the EVP, SBSEG of Intuit Inc., sale 597 shares at $400.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Chriss James Alexander is holding 344 shares at $238,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.70 for the present operating margin

+77.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuit Inc. stands at +16.23. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intuit Inc. (INTU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.