Equity Residential (EQR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Equity Residential (EQR) has seen a -2.90% decrease in the past week, with a -1.33% drop in the past month, and a -1.59% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for EQR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.41% for EQR stock, with a simple moving average of -8.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is above average at 30.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Equity Residential (EQR) is $68.05, which is $6.33 above the current market price. The public float for EQR is 371.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EQR on March 01, 2023 was 2.52M shares.

EQR) stock’s latest price update

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 62.81. but the company has seen a -2.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/30/22 that Airbnb Aims to Lure Big Landlords With Cut of Rental Sales

Analysts’ Opinion of EQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for EQR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $68 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to EQR, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

EQR Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQR fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.75. In addition, Equity Residential saw 5.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQR starting from HABEN MARY KAY, who sale 3,354 shares at the price of $66.23 back on Feb 16. After this action, HABEN MARY KAY now owns 6,857 shares of Equity Residential, valued at $222,135 using the latest closing price.

Brackenridge Alexander, the Executive Vice President & CIO of Equity Residential, sale 3,325 shares at $66.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Brackenridge Alexander is holding 33,131 shares at $220,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.97 for the present operating margin

+31.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Residential stands at +28.68. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Equity Residential (EQR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.