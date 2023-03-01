Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has seen a 1.96% increase in the past week, with a -20.00% drop in the past month, and a 5.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.62% for EQX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.23% for EQX stock, with a simple moving average of -10.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EQX is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EQX is $4.62, which is $2.36 above the current price. The public float for EQX is 280.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQX on March 01, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

EQX) stock’s latest price update

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX)’s stock price has increased by 3.41 compared to its previous closing price of 3.52. but the company has seen a 1.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/19/21 that Peloton, Coca-Cola, Tesla: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

EQX Trading at -7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares sank -19.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQX rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.92. In addition, Equinox Gold Corp. saw 10.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.09 for the present operating margin

+6.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinox Gold Corp. stands at -11.13. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.