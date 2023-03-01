Enviva Inc. (EVA): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04.

The public float for EVA is 36.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVA on March 01, 2023 was 415.14K shares.

EVA) stock's latest price update

Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA)’s stock price has decreased by -8.68 compared to its previous closing price of 43.56. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/21/22 that Enviva Stock Tumbled. Jeff Ubben and Insiders Bought Up Shares.

EVA’s Market Performance

EVA’s stock has fallen by -7.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.26% and a quarterly drop of -28.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Enviva Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.13% for EVA stock, with a simple moving average of -34.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EVA by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for EVA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $80 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVA reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $79. The rating they have provided for EVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to EVA, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

EVA Trading at -16.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -12.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVA fell by -8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.98. In addition, Enviva Inc. saw -24.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVA starting from Kravtsova Yana, who sale 476 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Dec 05. After this action, Kravtsova Yana now owns 89,985 shares of Enviva Inc., valued at $28,560 using the latest closing price.

UBBEN JEFFREY W, the Director of Enviva Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $55.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that UBBEN JEFFREY W is holding 5,742,439 shares at $11,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.09 for the present operating margin

+9.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enviva Inc. stands at -11.72. Equity return is now at value -48.10, with -10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enviva Inc. (EVA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.