Entergy Corporation (ETR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.03 compared to its previous closing price of 106.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/29/22 that 6 Utility Stocks for a Messy Market

Is It Worth Investing in Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is 19.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ETR is 0.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Entergy Corporation (ETR) is $121.07, which is $18.66 above the current market price. The public float for ETR is 202.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. On March 01, 2023, ETR’s average trading volume was 1.49M shares.

ETR’s Market Performance

ETR stock saw a decrease of -4.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.37% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for Entergy Corporation (ETR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.22% for ETR stock, with a simple moving average of -7.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ETR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ETR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $119 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETR reach a price target of $128, previously predicting the price at $134. The rating they have provided for ETR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ETR, setting the target price at $136 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

ETR Trading at -5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR fell by -4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.16. In addition, Entergy Corporation saw -8.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from Brown Marcus V, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $106.10 back on Feb 27. After this action, Brown Marcus V now owns 9,129 shares of Entergy Corporation, valued at $1,326,250 using the latest closing price.

FISACKERLY HALEY, the “Officer” Under Sec. 16 Rules of Entergy Corporation, sale 3,890 shares at $108.42 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that FISACKERLY HALEY is holding 1,656 shares at $421,769 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Entergy Corporation (ETR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.