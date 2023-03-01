EngageSmart Inc.’s (ESMT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ESMT stock has gone down by -10.20%, with a monthly decline of -1.67% and a quarterly surge of 13.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.50% for EngageSmart Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.45% for ESMT stock, with a simple moving average of 0.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) Right Now?

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 172.46x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for ESMT is 152.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of ESMT was 462.39K shares.

ESMT) stock’s latest price update

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT)’s stock price has decreased by -9.01 compared to its previous closing price of 21.04. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESMT

In the past week, ESMT stock has gone down by -10.20%, with a monthly decline of -1.67% and a quarterly surge of 13.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.50% for EngageSmart Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.45% for ESMT stock, with a simple moving average of 0.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESMT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ESMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESMT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $31 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESMT reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for ESMT stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ESMT, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

ESMT Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESMT fell by -10.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.66. In addition, EngageSmart Inc. saw 8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESMT starting from Bennett Robert Paul, who sale 28,000 shares at the price of $17.51 back on Jan 04. After this action, Bennett Robert Paul now owns 938,978 shares of EngageSmart Inc., valued at $490,280 using the latest closing price.

Bennett Robert Paul, the Chief Executive Officer of EngageSmart Inc., sale 14,000 shares at $17.51 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Bennett Robert Paul is holding 1,085,763 shares at $245,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.42 for the present operating margin

+73.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for EngageSmart Inc. stands at +6.78. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.