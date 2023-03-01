Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, NRGV stock has gone down by -2.34%, with a monthly decline of -33.86% and a quarterly plunge of -32.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.42% for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.64% for NRGV stock, with a simple moving average of -41.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Right Now?

The average price predicted by analysts for NRGV is $8.67, which is $5.33 above the current price. The public float for NRGV is 109.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRGV on March 01, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NRGV) stock’s latest price update

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV)’s stock price has decreased by -3.47 compared to its previous closing price of 3.46. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRGV

In the past week, NRGV stock has gone down by -2.34%, with a monthly decline of -33.86% and a quarterly plunge of -32.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.42% for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.64% for NRGV stock, with a simple moving average of -41.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRGV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRGV stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for NRGV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NRGV in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $13 based on the research report published on June 29th of the previous year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRGV reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for NRGV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to NRGV, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

NRGV Trading at -9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares sank -23.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. saw 7.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRGV starting from Pedretti Andrea, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $3.78 back on Feb 15. After this action, Pedretti Andrea now owns 1,277,887 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., valued at $94,585 using the latest closing price.

Pedretti Andrea, the Chief Technology Officer of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $4.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Pedretti Andrea is holding 1,302,887 shares at $219,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Equity return is now at value -32.60, with -23.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.