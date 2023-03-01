Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG)’s stock price has increased by 0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 51.68. however, the company has experienced a -8.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) is 7.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ECPG is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) is $64.00, which is $11.85 above the current market price. The public float for ECPG is 22.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.41% of that float. On March 01, 2023, ECPG’s average trading volume was 216.96K shares.

ECPG’s Market Performance

ECPG stock saw a decrease of -8.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.13% and a quarterly a decrease of 6.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.19% for ECPG stock, with a simple moving average of -3.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECPG stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ECPG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ECPG in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $58 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECPG reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for ECPG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 15th, 2019.

Buckingham Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ECPG, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

ECPG Trading at -1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECPG fell by -8.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.01. In addition, Encore Capital Group Inc. saw 8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECPG starting from OLLE LAURA, who sale 889 shares at the price of $57.42 back on Jun 21. After this action, OLLE LAURA now owns 27,962 shares of Encore Capital Group Inc., valued at $51,046 using the latest closing price.

Bell Ryan B, the President, MCM of Encore Capital Group Inc., sale 6,662 shares at $63.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Bell Ryan B is holding 39,457 shares at $423,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.64 for the present operating margin

+69.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Encore Capital Group Inc. stands at +14.23. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.