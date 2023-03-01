eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EHTH is 0.54.

The public float for EHTH is 25.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EHTH on March 01, 2023 was 872.69K shares.

EHTH) stock’s latest price update

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH)’s stock price has decreased by -16.46 compared to its previous closing price of 8.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -15.98% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EHTH’s Market Performance

EHTH’s stock has fallen by -15.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.12% and a quarterly rise of 139.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.12% for eHealth Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.75% for EHTH stock, with a simple moving average of 10.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHTH stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EHTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EHTH in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EHTH reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for EHTH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 01st, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to EHTH, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 21st of the previous year.

EHTH Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.27%, as shares sank -8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHTH fell by -15.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.70. In addition, eHealth Inc. saw 52.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHTH starting from SOISTMAN FRANCIS S JR, who purchase 80,000 shares at the price of $3.08 back on Nov 22. After this action, SOISTMAN FRANCIS S JR now owns 428,515 shares of eHealth Inc., valued at $246,552 using the latest closing price.

WOLF DALE B, the Director of eHealth Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $3.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that WOLF DALE B is holding 52,353 shares at $16,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.83 for the present operating margin

+96.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for eHealth Inc. stands at -19.39. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -15.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, eHealth Inc. (EHTH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.