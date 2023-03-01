Edison International (EIX) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Edison International (EIX) has seen a -0.75% decrease in the past week, with a -3.68% drop in the past month, and a 3.08% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for EIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.83% for EIX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Right Now?

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EIX is at 0.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EIX is $70.17, which is $4.37 above the current market price. The public float for EIX is 381.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.31% of that float. The average trading volume for EIX on March 01, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.82 compared to its previous closing price of 68.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/07/22 that Tesla, PG&E, and 3 More Stocks to Track in California’s Power Crisis

Analysts’ Opinion of EIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EIX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EIX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $73 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EIX reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $69. The rating they have provided for EIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to EIX, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

EIX Trading at -1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.35. In addition, Edison International saw 4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from CHANG VANESSA C L, who purchase 111 shares at the price of $69.30 back on May 02. After this action, CHANG VANESSA C L now owns 6,178 shares of Edison International, valued at $7,692 using the latest closing price.

CHANG VANESSA C L, the Director of Edison International, purchase 155 shares at $67.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that CHANG VANESSA C L is holding 6,011 shares at $10,413 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.52 for the present operating margin

+20.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edison International stands at +4.16. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Edison International (EIX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.