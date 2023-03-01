Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, ECVT stock has gone down by -2.52%, with a monthly decline of -5.01% and a quarterly surge of 10.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Ecovyst Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.77% for ECVT stock, with a simple moving average of 4.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) is above average at 24.31x. The 36-month beta value for ECVT is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ECVT is $13.38, which is $3.89 above than the current price. The public float for ECVT is 91.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. The average trading volume of ECVT on March 01, 2023 was 667.73K shares.

ECVT) stock’s latest price update

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.90 compared to its previous closing price of 10.34. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECVT

In the past week, ECVT stock has gone down by -2.52%, with a monthly decline of -5.01% and a quarterly surge of 10.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Ecovyst Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.77% for ECVT stock, with a simple moving average of 4.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECVT stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for ECVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ECVT in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $18 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECVT reach a price target of $10.80. The rating they have provided for ECVT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to ECVT, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

ECVT Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECVT fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.64. In addition, Ecovyst Inc. saw 13.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECVT starting from Ginns Jonny, who purchase 40,402 shares at the price of $9.09 back on Dec 07. After this action, Ginns Jonny now owns 193,245 shares of Ecovyst Inc., valued at $367,157 using the latest closing price.

CCMP Capital, LP, the 10% Owner of Ecovyst Inc., sale 20,125,000 shares at $7.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that CCMP Capital, LP is holding 93,947 shares at $158,560,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.72 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecovyst Inc. stands at +0.29. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.