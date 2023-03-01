Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ETN is at 1.14.

The public float for ETN is 396.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.05% of that float. The average trading volume for ETN on March 01, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN)’s stock price has increased by 0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 174.38. however, the company has experienced a 2.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/01/22 that U.S. Manufacturing Growth Slows. But Investors Pile Into GE, Eaton, and Other Industrial Stocks.

ETN’s Market Performance

ETN’s stock has risen by 2.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.82% and a quarterly rise of 5.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Eaton Corporation plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.56% for ETN stock, with a simple moving average of 18.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETN

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETN reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for ETN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ETN, setting the target price at $194 in the report published on February 07th of the previous year.

ETN Trading at 7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +8.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETN rose by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.62. In addition, Eaton Corporation plc saw 11.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETN starting from Faria Joao V, who sale 5,204 shares at the price of $174.55 back on Feb 27. After this action, Faria Joao V now owns 76,314 shares of Eaton Corporation plc, valued at $908,358 using the latest closing price.

Szmagala Taras G. Jr., the below. of Eaton Corporation plc, sale 1,430 shares at $174.72 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Szmagala Taras G. Jr. is holding 9,714 shares at $249,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETN

Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.