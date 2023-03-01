Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE: DY) is above average at 21.37x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) is $116.00, which is $13.31 above the current market price. The public float for DY is 28.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DY on March 01, 2023 was 414.90K shares.

DY) stock’s latest price update

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE: DY)’s stock price has increased by 21.95 compared to its previous closing price of 84.21. However, the company has seen a 26.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DY’s Market Performance

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) has seen a 26.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.76% gain in the past month and a 15.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for DY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.38% for DY stock, with a simple moving average of 4.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $88 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DY reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for DY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to DY, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

DY Trading at 13.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DY rose by +25.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.64. In addition, Dycom Industries Inc. saw 9.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DY starting from Sykes Richard K, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $92.35 back on Dec 21. After this action, Sykes Richard K now owns 0 shares of Dycom Industries Inc., valued at $184,700 using the latest closing price.

DUKE DWIGHT B, the Director of Dycom Industries Inc., sale 4,534 shares at $103.69 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that DUKE DWIGHT B is holding 39,139 shares at $470,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.61 for the present operating margin

+10.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dycom Industries Inc. stands at +1.55. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.