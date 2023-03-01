Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The public float for DUOL is 30.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DUOL on March 01, 2023 was 382.33K shares.

DUOL stock's latest price update

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL)’s stock price has increased by 17.20 compared to its previous closing price of 90.79. but the company has seen a 18.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that Duolingo Is Flying. What’s ‘Bookings Are Up’ in High Valerian?

DUOL’s Market Performance

DUOL’s stock has risen by 18.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.97% and a quarterly rise of 59.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.04% for Duolingo Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.09% for DUOL stock, with a simple moving average of 21.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUOL

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DUOL reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for DUOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to DUOL, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

DUOL Trading at 26.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +11.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUOL rose by +17.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.62. In addition, Duolingo Inc. saw 49.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUOL starting from Skaruppa Matthew, who sale 2,593 shares at the price of $91.69 back on Feb 17. After this action, Skaruppa Matthew now owns 43,987 shares of Duolingo Inc., valued at $237,755 using the latest closing price.

Glance Natalie, the Chief Engineering Officer of Duolingo Inc., sale 844 shares at $94.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Glance Natalie is holding 134,198 shares at $79,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.37 for the present operating margin

+72.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duolingo Inc. stands at -23.98. Equity return is now at value -12.10, with -9.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.