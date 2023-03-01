Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s (DCT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) has seen a 0.42% increase in the past week, with a -0.16% drop in the past month, and a 70.78% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.30% for DCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.37% for DCT stock, with a simple moving average of 31.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) is $17.25, which is -$2.8 below the current market price. The public float for DCT is 95.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DCT on March 01, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

DCT) stock’s latest price update

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT)’s stock price has increased by 0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 18.87. However, the company has experienced a 0.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 01/09/23 that These Stocks Are Moving the Most Monday: Tesla, Zillow, Regeneron, and More

Analysts’ Opinion of DCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCT stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for DCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DCT in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $19 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCT reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for DCT stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to DCT, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

DCT Trading at 13.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.18%, as shares sank -0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCT rose by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.87. In addition, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. saw 57.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCT starting from Harris Eva F., who purchase 3,516 shares at the price of $14.25 back on Jul 01. After this action, Harris Eva F. now owns 76,901 shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc., valued at $50,103 using the latest closing price.

RHODES KEVIN R, the Chief Financial Officer of Duck Creek Technologies Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $16.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that RHODES KEVIN R is holding 137,393 shares at $49,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.75 for the present operating margin

+56.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. stands at -2.75. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.