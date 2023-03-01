Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS)’s stock price has increased by 0.49 compared to its previous closing price of 111.45. however, the company has experienced a 2.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Right Now?

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Discover Financial Services (DFS) is $117.11, which is $4.44 above the current market price. The public float for DFS is 265.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DFS on March 01, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

DFS’s Market Performance

DFS stock saw a decrease of 2.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.74% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Discover Financial Services (DFS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.04% for DFS stock, with a simple moving average of 8.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DFS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DFS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $96 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DFS reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for DFS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

DFS Trading at 4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFS rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.21. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw 14.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFS starting from Minetti Carlos, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $118.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Minetti Carlos now owns 114,493 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $826,000 using the latest closing price.

Minetti Carlos, the EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of Discover Financial Services, sale 7,000 shares at $115.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Minetti Carlos is holding 121,493 shares at $809,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFS

Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Discover Financial Services (DFS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.