Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 104.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) is above average at 90.40x. The 36-month beta value for DLR is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for DLR is $121.53, which is $16.98 above than the current price. The public float for DLR is 283.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. The average trading volume of DLR on March 01, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

DLR’s Market Performance

The stock of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has seen a -3.86% decrease in the past week, with a -6.36% drop in the past month, and a -6.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for DLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.81% for DLR stock, with a simple moving average of -9.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DLR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DLR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $81 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLR reach a price target of $128. The rating they have provided for DLR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to DLR, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

DLR Trading at -2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.51. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc. saw 3.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from Sharp Christopher, who sale 4,235 shares at the price of $120.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Sharp Christopher now owns 0 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc., valued at $508,200 using the latest closing price.

Lee Jeannie, the EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL of Digital Realty Trust Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Lee Jeannie is holding 10,975 shares at $115,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.10 for the present operating margin

+23.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stands at +8.05. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.