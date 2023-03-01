Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ)’s stock price has increased by 5.12 compared to its previous closing price of 44.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) is above average at 2.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.51.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for DQ is 68.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DQ on March 01, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

DQ’s Market Performance

The stock of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has seen a 3.09% increase in the past week, with a 6.69% rise in the past month, and a -7.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.87% for DQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.69% for DQ stock, with a simple moving average of -13.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $70 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

DQ Trading at 6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.98. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw 20.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.59 for the present operating margin

+65.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp. stands at +44.61. Equity return is now at value 49.30, with 30.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.